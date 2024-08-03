BJP delegation to meet girl raped by 'SP member' in Ayodhya, to submit report to party leadership

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yogi Adityanath in UP Assembly

A BJP delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad and UP government minister Narendra Kashyap will reach Ayodhya on Sunday to meet family members of a 12-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by two men including a member of the Samajwadi Party. They will also submit the report of the entire case to the party leadership.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the aggrieved family on Friday. "I met the family members of the victim from Ayodhya, along with Dr Amit Singh Chauhan, the MLA from Bikapur constituency in Ayodhya district," the chief minister said on X. Sharing a picture of the meeting, with the family members' faces blurred, he posted in Hindi, "The culprits will not be spared at any cost, (and) strict action will be taken against them. We are committed to getting justice for the girl."

'No innocent should be framed'

Leader of the Opposition and SP leader Awadhesh Prasad also said that the truth should be found out and innocent should not be framed. "As far as this incident is concerned, it is very painful and shameful. All the people involved in this incident should be investigated, the truth should be found out and whoever is guilty action should be taken with full force against them...And as far as the victim is concerned, our party completely stand with the victim."

"It is unfortunate that the Bharatiya Janata Party is doing politics on this. I humbly request such people that this is not a moment for politics...Innocents should not be framed and DNA test should be conducted. She (victim) should be helped financially as well... I have never allowed anyone to come near me who has even the slightest connection with the crime. I have never taken any kind of help from them. As far as the photo (with the accused) is concerned. Lakhs of people click pictures with us, take selfies... BJP should not do this kind of politics..," he added.

What CM said in the Assembly

Speaking in the assembly, Adityanath claimed that Moid Khan belonged to the Samajwadi Party (SP). "Moid Khan is from the Samajwadi Party and a member of the Ayodhya MP's team. He has been found involved in a case of rape of a 12-year-old. The Samajwadi Party has not taken action against him," he said.

Police arrested bakery owner Moid Khan and his employee Raju Khan from the Purakalandar area in connection with the case on July 30. Sources in the police said the pair raped the girl two months ago and also recorded the act. The incident came to light when a recent medical examination revealed that the victim was pregnant.