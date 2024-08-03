Akhilesh on Ayodhya rape case: 'Only DNA tests on those accused can get justice and not by doing politics'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akhilesh Yadav

Breaking his silence over the Ayodhya rape case, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said DNA tests should be done to know the real culprit. A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Ayodhya by two men, including a member of the Samajwadi Party.

"Justice can be met by getting DNA tests done of those accused, and not by merely making allegations and doing politics. Whoever is guilty should be given full punishment according to the law, but if the allegations are proved false after the DNA test, then the government officials involved should also not be spared. This is the demand for justice," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

Leader of the Opposition and SP leader Awadhesh Prasad also said that the truth should be found out and innocent should not be framed. "As far as this incident is concerned, it is very painful and shameful. All the people involved in this incident should be investigated, the truth should be found out and whoever is guilty action should be taken with full force against them...And as far as the victim is concerned, our party completely stand with the victim."

"It is unfortunate that the Bharatiya Janata Party is doing politics on this. I humbly request such people that this is not a moment for politics...Innocents should not be framed and DNA test should be conducted. She (victim) should be helped financially as well... I have never allowed anyone to come near me who has even the slightest connection with the crime. I have never taken any kind of help from them. As far as the photo (with the accused) is concerned. Lakhs of people click pictures with us, take selfies... BJP should not do this kind of politics..," he added.