Agra Religious Conversion Case: Pakistan's ISI planned to create 'lady brigade' | All you need to know

Agra:

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan was trying to create a 'lady brigade' and had planned to plant 'female sleeper cells' across the country, according to the Uttar Pradesh Police, which is probing an illegal religious conversion case in Agra.

The 'lady brigade' was also receiving funds from a Philippines-based non-government organisation (NGO) called the 'GoFundMe'. This syndicate was also receiving funds from Canada and England in the form of donations via cryptocurrency.

The Uttar Pradesh Police also believes that the syndicate had a WhatsApp wing, which was active in Delhi, and was targeting girls across the country.

Role of Pakistani influencers under scanner

The Uttar Pradesh Police has also identified two Pakistani influencers, Tanveer Ahmed and Sahil Adeem, who were involved in this illegal religious conversion case. It believes that the two were the leaders of the network and were targeting Hindu girls in a bid to convert them to Islam.

The police also believe that they were using various social media platforms apart from WhatsApp to contact the girls. "Names of two Pakistani influencers, Tanveer Ahmed and Sahil Adeem, have come to the fore. Both used to preach religious conversion and speak on why one should embrace Islam. This is also a challenge to national security," news agency PTI quoted Police Commissioner of Agra Deepak Kumar as saying.

"During the investigation, it was found that people were invited for religious conversion and intellectual discussions. Among the invitees was a group of girls from Kashmir," he added.

14 people arrested till now

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police also arrested three more people, taking the total number of persons arrested in this matter to 14. A case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 has now been registered against them, the Uttar Pradesh Police said.