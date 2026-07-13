A mother's first pair of jeans has become the internet's favourite feel-good story | WATCH

New Delhi:

From early childhood, parents inspire their children to dream big and achieve great things, but in the process, they often put their own dreams aside. Sometimes, all they need is someone to remind them that it is never too late to be who they truly want to be.

One such heartwarming story has touched the internet after travel content creator Riza Umar shared a video of his mother wearing jeans for the first time in her life.

What does the viral video show?

The video begins with the text: "Episode 3: Mummy Wore Jeans for the First Time."

Riza's mother appears hesitant about wearing jeans as she repeatedly asks her son if she looks good and whether she should wear a kurta instead. As she tries on different outfits, she continues seeking her son's approval. The creator reflects that she wasn't really asking about the clothes; she was asking whether it was finally okay to be herself.

From hesitation to confidence

With gentle encouragement from her son, she eventually chooses a pair of blue jeans, a white shirt and a brown leather jacket. She completes the look with sunglasses and smiles at herself in the mirror.

She and her son then step outside, where he clicks photographs of her. By the end of the video, her hesitation has been replaced with confidence and joy.

The closing text perfectly sums up the moment:

"She went from 'Should I wear this?' to confidently posing in front of the camera. That smile said everything."

Creator shares the story behind the moment

Sharing the video, Riza explained that he initially thought he was simply taking his mother on a trip.

Instead, he realised he was watching her reconnect with a part of herself she had long kept hidden.

He wrote that every time she asked whether she looked good, she wasn't seeking fashion advice but permission to express herself freely.

He also reflected that while children expect their parents to understand their dreams, they often forget that parents have dreams, wishes and desires of their own.

According to him, the day was never really about wearing jeans.

"It was about freedom."

Internet applauds the beautiful message

The emotional video has struck a chord with social media users across platforms. Many people praised Riza for encouraging his mother to step out of her comfort zone without any judgment. Others said the video reminded them that parents often sacrifice their own dreams while raising their children.

Several users shared stories of helping their own mothers try something new, from travelling alone to wearing clothes they had always wanted to wear but never felt confident enough to choose. The video is no longer just about a makeover. It has become a gentle reminder that confidence has no age limit, and one of the greatest gifts children can give their parents is the freedom to rediscover themselves.

Also read: Man surprises his mother with her first helicopter ride: 'I promised her this as a child'