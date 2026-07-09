After years of hard work in Germany, daughter comes home with a surprise that makes her mother cry

New Delhi:

The move to another country is not always easy and often involves years of struggle, sacrifice and homesickness. For many people, earning their first salary or saving their first money abroad holds special significance. While many choose to reward themselves with their hard-earned money, others prefer to give back to those who helped them reach that milestone.

One touching video that has gained massive popularity on the internet is a perfect example of this. Shared by content creator Vanshika, the video shows her surprising her mother with gold jewellery that she bought using the money she earned in Germany. The heartfelt gesture has touched many social media users and received widespread praise.

What does the viral video show?

The video begins with the text: "The first thing I bought from the money I saved abroad."According to Vanshika, she moved to Germany four years ago to pursue her dreams. She revealed that buying a gift for her mother was the very first thing she wanted to do with the money she earned.

The clip shows Vanshika handing her mother a jewellery box. At first, her mother seems reluctant to accept it, as the video describes her reaction as "Denial." Vanshika then surprises her once again by presenting a larger jewellery box. This time, her mother's expression turns to disbelief, with the screen displaying the word "Shock." When she realises the thought behind the gesture, she begins to cry. The final text on the screen reads, "And tears."

The video ends with a warm embrace between the mother and daughter as Vanshika comforts her while helping her wear the new jewellery.

Creator shares the emotional story behind the gift

Sharing the video, Vanshika revealed that she had been living in Germany for the past four years while working towards her dreams. She wrote: "Four years ago, I moved to Germany to pursue my dreams. The very first thing I wanted to do with what I earned was buy a gift for my mom, a small way to thank her for every sacrifice she has made for our family."

She added that her mother deserves the world and promised to spend the rest of her life treating her "like the queen she is."

Vanshika also had a heartfelt message for others chasing their dreams abroad. "To anyone out there pushing through the grind, keep going. Making your parents proud and seeing those happy tears is a feeling nothing else in this world can match."

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