'She kept getting unusually close to me': Gurugram techie, 22, wonders if team lead is flirting with him

A 22-year-old techie has taken to Reddit to ask whether he may be reading too much into the behaviour of his 34-year-old team lead. In his post on r/TwentiesIndia, he said his team lead is based in Mumbai but visits their Gurugram office every couple of weeks, usually staying for around 10 to 14 days.

The employee said he first noticed something unusual a few months ago when their team went to a club. While they were dancing, he said she kept getting unusually close to him and, at one point, smiled and told him, "You're surprisingly good at this for someone so young." He said he brushed it off at the time, but a series of later interactions has now left him wondering if she may actually be flirting with him.

Team lead's behaviour leaves employee confused

The Reddit user described another interaction that took place before a client meeting. He said his team lead grabbed his shirt, pulled him slightly towards her and fixed his collar before looking at him and saying, "You clean up very well..."

The latest development came when she invited him to a small party at her flat this weekend. The employee said he asked a few teammates about the gathering and apparently none of them had been invited.

He acknowledged that he might be "reading too much into it", but said the combination of the dancing, the flirty comments, the collar-fixing incident and the private invitation had made him think she could be flirting with him.

(Image Source : REDDIT)The Reddit post

Reddit users weigh in on the team lead's behaviour

The post sparked discussion on Reddit, with users taking different views of the interactions described by the employee. One user said the private party invitation stood out, particularly because the employee claimed that none of his teammates had been invited. "The party is the biggest clue here, especially if none of your other teammates were invited," the user said.

Another commenter took a more cautious view, saying the employee should not assume that every interaction had a romantic meaning. "You're putting all these things together and getting one answer, but she could simply be comfortable around you. Don't assume she's flirting unless she actually makes that clear," the user commented. A third user focused on the workplace dynamic rather than the age gap. "The bigger issue isn't that she's 34 and you're 22. She's your team lead, so think carefully before you turn this into anything personal," the commenter said.

Others focused on the individual moments described in the post. One user said the combination of fixing his collar and telling him "You clean up very well" would understandably make him wonder about her intentions. Another suggested that the invitation should not automatically be treated as a romantic signal, writing, "Maybe she likes you, maybe she's just friendly. Either way, don't build a whole story around it before you know what she actually means."

Workplace equation adds another layer

The employee's dilemma goes beyond whether his team lead is interested in him. She is also his senior at work, which means any personal relationship could overlap with their professional roles.

For now, the Reddit post leaves the central question unanswered. The employee has described several interactions that he considers unusual, while also acknowledging that he may be "reading too much into it". The private party invitation has only added another layer to his uncertainty, leaving him to work out whether he has picked up on genuine interest or interpreted a series of ambiguous interactions differently.

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