Jyotiraditya Scindia turns chef, tries his hand at dosa-making in Bengaluru: 'Couldn’t resist'

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently visited The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, where he stepped into the bustling kitchen and tried his hand at making dosas.

In a video shared online, Scindia can be seen interacting with the restaurant's kitchen staff before getting behind the counter to experience how the popular South Indian dishes are prepared.

Scindia steps into the kitchen

Dressed in a white kurta, Scindia is seen speaking to the chefs and observing the preparations inside the busy kitchen. "How are you? How do you do? Very good job you all are doing," he tells the staff.

He then gets a chance to try his hand at making a dosa on the large griddle, with the restaurant's chefs keeping a close eye on his attempt. The video shows Scindia pouring and spreading the batter before working on the dosa and eventually plating it with chutneys. He then hands the prepared dish across the counter to a customer, as people around him watch and photographers capture the moment.

Sharing the experience, Scindia wrote that he "couldn't resist dropping into Rameshwaram Cafe" and making his way to the other side to see the work happening in the kitchen.

"There's a lot more to it than meets the eye"

After trying his hand at tossing dosas, Scindia admitted that making them is not quite as simple as it may appear. "Tried my hand at tossing dosas under the watchful eye of the brilliant chefs here. Safe to say, there's a lot more to it than meets the eye!" he wrote. The visit gave him a closer look at the work that goes into preparing the dishes served at the restaurant, while also allowing him to interact directly with the kitchen staff.

Scindia also shared a recommendation for visitors to Bengaluru, writing, "You can't come to Bengaluru and not visit Rameshwaram Cafe. An absolute must!"

Scindia also tries his hand at filter coffee

The dosa-making session was not the only part of the visit that featured in the videos. In another clip, Scindia is seen preparing South Indian filter coffee. Standing around a spread of food served on banana leaves, he demonstrates the traditional process of pouring the coffee between a steel tumbler and cup, creating the froth associated with filter coffee.

At one point, someone tells him, "Bas ho gaya. Haath chahiye na?" (It's done. You need your hand, right?), to which he responds, "Ha." (Yes.) Scindia later shared another caption about the experience: "My filter coffee fix, done just right!" The Bengaluru visit thus saw the Union Minister move from the dining area to the other side of the counter, trying his hand at two familiar South Indian favourites while interacting with the restaurant's staff and customers.

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