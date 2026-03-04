India Mobile Congress 2026: 5 Key points as Jyotiraditya Scindia unveils 10th edition dates

New Delhi:

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has unveiled the dates for the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), which will be held from October 7 to 10, 2026, according to a statement issued on Tuesday. The announcement was made at the global telecom event Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Spain.

5 Key highlights of India Mobile Congress 2026

1. 10th Edition marks a decade of telecom transformation

As India completes a decade of telecom transformation, IMC enters its 10th edition. Scindia said the platform has enabled global launches, startup discovery, partnerships and industry-government collaboration over the years.

2. Focus on AI, Smart Industries and Innovation

According to organisers of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), this year’s edition will showcase AI-native networks, smart industries, sovereign platforms, startup innovation and global partnerships. Scindia said the IMC’s journey mirrors India’s shift “from connectivity to intelligence and from access to impact”.

3. India’s indigenous 4G and 5G capabilities

The minister highlighted that India is among a select group of nations to develop its own indigenous, cloud-native 4G stack, upgradeable to 5G. He said this positions the country not just as a user of advanced networks but as a builder of them, and as a trusted global source for telecom products, platforms and solutions.

4. Global participation and GSMA Board involvement

Organised by the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators’ Association of India, IMC 2026 will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, global enterprises, startups and investors from over 100 countries. The GSMA Board will participate in IMC 2026, strengthening its international reach.

Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific at GSMA, said India has established itself as a global telecom leader through the scale and speed of its 5G rollout, as well as its ambitions in 6G, AI and digital innovation.

5. Asia’s largest digital technology forum

COAI Chairman Abhijit Kishore said IMC has been a crucial platform for dialogue, collaboration and action since its inception in 2017. He described it as the largest digital technology forum in Asia and said the strategic partnership with GSMA represents a significant step forward for this year’s edition.

IMC 2026 to strengthen global digital collaboration

With participation from global telecom leaders and enhanced collaboration with GSMA, India Mobile Congress 2026 is expected to further position India at the centre of the global digital ecosystem.