Viral video shows Russian soldier losing control of helicopter machine gun during training

New Delhi:

Training sessions for soldiers are supposed to simulate high-pressure conditions, but they sometimes also show how dangerous powerful weapons can be in case of any mishaps. An example of such an event was captured on video that has gone viral recently through various social media sites.

The video supposedly captures a Russian soldier losing control of his machine gun attached to a helicopter while taking part in a training session that involves live ammunition. While it is hard to verify the actual time and place where the recording took place, it still managed to generate a lot of talk about weapon safety and the power of military equipment.

What does the viral video show?

However, the video that has recently gone viral on the social media platform X shows what seems to be a Russian soldier using an airborne machine gun mounted on a helicopter in a supposed training exercise. The moment the shooting starts, the machine gun starts spinning, allegedly because of its heavy recoil. This causes the soldier to lose his balance and end up getting thrown off his mount.

The dramatic moment lasts only a few seconds but has attracted millions of views across social media platforms.

Why did the weapon go out of control?

The mounted weapon is believed to be a YakB-12.7, a four-barrel rotary machine gun designed for military helicopters. Weapons of this kind generate tremendous recoil when fired. If they are not properly secured or if a mechanical failure occurs, the recoil can make them difficult to control, especially during training exercises.

However, the exact cause of the incident shown in the viral clip has not been officially confirmed.

Did the soldier survive?

The viral video has prompted many users to question the soldier's condition. There has been no official statement confirming whether the individual suffered serious injuries. Several reports suggest he survived the incident, but these claims have not been independently verified.

Internet reacts to the dramatic footage

It has received thousands of reactions on the internet. People have found it to be a reminder of the dangers that soldiers face even in their training sessions. Some have been surprised by the amount of force that is exerted on a soldier who is operating the machine gun, while others have questioned the safety measures taken in such cases.

All that is clear from this video is the immense power contained in the weapons used by military personnel and how dangerous it is to operate them. Many questions will be answered once official information is released to the public regarding this case.

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