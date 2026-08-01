Bihar man walks into police station with crocodile on his shoulder, videos goes viral

Supaul:

A young man in Bihar's Supaul district left people stunned after turning up at a police station with a crocodile slung over his shoulder. The reptile had been spotted in a paddy field, where its sudden appearance sent villagers into a panic and drew hundreds of people to the spot.

The incident took place on Friday in Lalpur Ward 14 under the Bhimnagar police station area. After some villagers managed to catch and restrain the crocodile, one of the men carried it all the way to the police station. Videos of the unusual sight have since gone viral in the area.

Crocodile spotted in paddy field in Supaul

According to eyewitnesses, people working in the paddy field were startled when they suddenly noticed the crocodile moving around. Word quickly spread and a large crowd gathered.

After the initial panic, a few young men stepped forward and managed to catch the reptile carefully. Rather than harming it, they restrained it with a rope and informed the forest department in Birpur.

When they did not receive an immediate response from the department, some of the men tied the crocodile's mouth with a rope. One of them then lifted the reptile onto his shoulder and carried it to Bhimnagar police station, a moment captured on video that has surprised people online.

Crocodile safely released into Kosi river

Bhimnagar police station in-charge Manish Kumar subsequently informed the forest department, following which a team arrived at the police station and took custody of the crocodile.

The reptile underwent a health examination and was found to be completely healthy. After completing the required departmental procedures, officials safely released it into its natural habitat in the Kosi river.

Forest department forester Ravi Ranjan said the rescued crocodile measured around 4 feet 16 inches in length.

He explained that during the monsoon, rising river levels and interconnected waterways can lead crocodiles and other wild animals to stray into agricultural fields and residential areas.

Officials advised people not to panic or put themselves at risk by attempting such rescues themselves. Instead, the forest department should be informed immediately so trained personnel can handle the animal safely.

In this case, neither the villagers nor the crocodile suffered any injuries, with local residents ensuring that the animal was not harmed while it was being restrained.

Forest department urges people not to approach wildlife

The forest department has appealed to residents to avoid spreading rumours, approaching or attempting to harm crocodiles and other wild animals if they encounter them.

People have instead been asked to contact the department immediately so a trained rescue team can safely capture the animal and return it to its natural habitat.

Meanwhile, videos of the man carrying the crocodile on his shoulder continues to circulate on social media. The unexpected appearance of the reptile in a Supaul paddy field has also become a major talking point among locals.

Reported by: Sant Saroj

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