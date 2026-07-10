Passenger slips while getting off moving train in Jhansi, narrowly escapes death after RPF constable's rescue

New Delhi:

A routine stop at Jhansi's Veerangna Laxmibai Railway Station nearly ended in tragedy after a passenger slipped while trying to get off a moving train. In a matter of seconds, an alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable sprinted into action and pulled the man to safety.

The dramatic rescue, captured on CCTV, has since drawn widespread attention online. The footage shows just how close the passenger came to being pulled under the moving train before the constable intervened.

RPF constable saves passenger from moving train

The incident took place late on Wednesday night as the Nizamuddin-Jabalpur Express began leaving the platform after its scheduled halt.

According to railway officials, a passenger attempted to get off from a moving sleeper coach after the train had already started departing.

In the process, he lost his balance and began slipping into the gap between the platform and the moving train.

RPF constable Praveen Kumar, who was on duty at the station, immediately noticed the unfolding situation. Without hesitation, he ran towards the passenger and pulled him away from the train.

CCTV footage from the station captured the dramatic rescue, showing the constable reaching the man within seconds and preventing what could have turned into a fatal accident.

Passenger identified after rescue

Railway officials said the rescued passenger was visibly shaken after the incident.

RPF personnel attended to him, offered him water and helped him recover before identifying him as Ramesh Jain, a 42-year-old resident of Madhya Pradesh.

Jhansi Railway Division Public Relations Officer Manoj Kumar said the passenger lost his balance while attempting to disembark from the departing train and was on the verge of falling into the gap between the platform and the moving coach when Constable Praveen Kumar stepped in.

He added that passenger safety remains the Railways' highest priority and described the constable's alertness and courage as an example of the Railway Protection Force's commitment to protecting passengers.

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