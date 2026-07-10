Women chased, attacked by men in Scorpio on Ranchi-Tata Highway; disturbing video sparks outrage

New Delhi:

A road trip through Jharkhand took a terrifying turn for a group of women after they were allegedly chased, threatened and attacked by two men travelling in a black Scorpio SUV. A disturbing video of the incident, which reportedly took place on the Ranchi-Tata Highway near Dasham Fall, has gone viral, triggering outrage online and renewed concerns over women's safety on the roads.

The footage captures moments of sheer panic as the women try to escape while the SUV repeatedly follows and intercepts their vehicle. What began as a road accident allegedly escalated into a violent confrontation, leaving one person injured and the women fearing for their lives.

Women allegedly chased and attacked on Ranchi-Tata Highway

In the viral video, a woman can be heard screaming as a speeding black Scorpio overtakes their vehicle. The SUV is then seen approaching from the opposite direction in what appears to be an attempt to block their path.

"Hey bhagwan, aage se aa gaya (Oh God, he came from the front)," one of the women is heard saying while crying.

According to local reports, the women were travelling from Jamshedpur to Hazaribagh. Earlier that morning, they had stopped for breakfast at a roadside eatery in Bundu before continuing their journey.

The incident reportedly unfolded near Dasham Fall after the Scorpio collided with their vehicle. The women alleged that the SUV driver was responsible for the collision, but instead of resolving the matter, the argument quickly turned aggressive.

Fearing for their safety, they drove away from the spot. However, the two men allegedly chased their car, repeatedly overtook it and eventually blocked the road.

The men then got out of the SUV and aggressively tried to open the doors of the women's car. Fortunately, the doors were locked from inside.

Unable to get in, they allegedly began pelting the vehicle with stones, shattering the front windscreen. The women were heard screaming, "Bachao (Help us)," but no one came to their aid until the police arrived.

According to the reports, the driver of the women's car suffered injuries after the windscreen shattered.

The women also attempted to contact the police helpline during the incident. However, police reportedly reached the spot around 30 minutes later, by which time the attack had already taken place.

It is not yet known what exactly triggered the two men's alleged aggressive behaviour.

Watch the video here

Internet reacts with outrage

The disturbing video has prompted widespread condemnation online, with many users demanding strict action against those involved and raising questions about the safety of women travelling on highways.

"Oh my god this is so scary," one user wrote.

"Public safety is just a joke in India," another commented.

A third user said, "This is very, very bad; the government should take strict action."

Another person advised, "You should keep driving; shouldn't stop the car."

"This is so heartbreaking to watch," another user wrote.

The incident has reignited conversations on social media about road safety, emergency response times and the need for stronger measures to ensure women can travel without fear.

Disclaimer: India TV could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

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