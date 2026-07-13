Railways responds after video of religious ceremony inside moving train goes viral: 'None got injured'

New Delhi:

Recently, a video surfaced on the internet showing a group of people performing a religious ritual inside an Indian train. The clip soon became the subject of heated debate, with many users wondering whether such rituals are allowed on Indian Railways.

However, Indian Railways has now responded to the claims, clarifying that they were misleading. According to the Northern Railway, the coach shown in the video was a special Railway Saloon Car, which can be booked by individuals under Indian Railways' rules.

What did the viral video show?

The viral video showed a group of people performing a puja inside what appeared to be a luxury train compartment while the train was moving. Decorated with flowers and other religious items, the coach looked more like a private gathering than a regular train compartment. Many social media users questioned whether a religious ceremony was being conducted inside a moving passenger train.

As the video gained widespread attention, Indian Railways issued an official clarification.

Railways says no rules were violated

Responding to the viral video, Northern Railway explained that the coach shown in the clip was actually a Railway Saloon Car, which had been privately booked after completing all the required formalities. According to the Railways, a Saloon Car is a premium coach that can be hired after paying the prescribed charges and obtaining the necessary approvals.

(Image Source : X/NORTHERN RAILWAYS)Northern Railways responds to viral video

Officials stated that all booking formalities had been completed and that there was no violation of railway rules or procedures.

What is a Railway Saloon Car?

A Railway Saloon Car is a luxury coach provided by Indian Railways for private bookings. Unlike regular passenger coaches, it is meant for exclusive use and offers facilities such as bedrooms, a lounge area, dining space, a kitchen and washrooms.

Individuals, families or organisations can hire these coaches for travel, private functions or special occasions after paying the prescribed fee and receiving approval from the Railways.

Social media reactions remain divided

Despite the clarification, the video continues to generate mixed reactions on social media. While some praised the Railways for clarifying the matter and said the booking had been made according to the rules, others were surprised to learn that such luxury coaches can be hired by the public.

The viral video has also introduced many people to the concept of Railway Saloon Cars, a service that remains relatively unknown despite being available under Indian Railways' booking rules.

A lesson on viral videos

The incident highlights how videos circulating on social media often lack complete context, leading to misunderstandings.

In this case, what initially appeared to be a religious ceremony taking place inside a regular moving train turned out to be an event held in a legally booked Railway Saloon Car. The clarification issued by Northern Railway serves as a reminder to verify facts before drawing conclusions based on viral videos.

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