'Punched blokes in the mouth': Australian MP Bob Katter under fire for threatening journalist | VIDEO

Australian MP Bob Katter is facing mounting criticism after threatening a journalist with physical violence during a press conference in Brisbane. The incident occurred outside Queensland Parliament when Channel Nine’s Josh Bavas asked Katter a question regarding his Lebanese heritage.

Katter, visibly agitated, shouted at the journalist, "Oh mate, don't say that! Because that irritates me, and I've punched blokes in the mouth for saying that. Don't you say that! My family has been here for 140 years." He continued saying, "I have on many occasions punched blokes in the mouth, so I'm restraining myself today. Don't say it!" When another reporter questioned the appropriateness of Katter's reaction, the MP dismissed the inquiry, saying, "I'm not dealing with the subject. I'm an Australian. My family has been here since the dawn of time that's the end of it."

Despite the threats, Bavas persisted, attempting to draw attention to the shared values of migrant Australian families. "There are people who have come from other countries, like yourselves, like your family, that have good values..."

Before he could finish, Katter interrupted once more, pointing his finger in Bavas's face. "Don't say that, because you're a racist. You're a racist, you cannot say what you've just said without being identified as a racist." Following the press conference, Katter took to social media to demand an apology from both Bavas and Channel Nine. "To be seen as anything other than Australian is highly insulting to me, and I demand an apology," he wrote.

Bavas, reflecting on the incident, described it as "extraordinary", noting that in his two decades as a journalist, he had never witnessed anything like it. "I was trying to ask a question about the value migrant Australian families, including the Katters and my own, bring to this nation through shared values," he explained.

Prime Minister Albanese weighs in

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese criticised Katter’s behaviour. "Bob Katter I like, but Bob Katter needs to have a look at that footage have a look at himself, frankly and recognise that that's just not what we expect of any Australian, let alone someone who's in public office," said Albanese. "You're speaking to someone called Albanese. We've got a Senate leader called Wong. Migration enriches. Except for the First Australians, we're all either migrants or descendants of them,” he added.