Passenger accidentally pays Nagpur auto driver Rs 50 extra. What he did next wins hearts

New Delhi:

A Nagpur auto-rickshaw driver has won widespread praise online after turning an unexpected Rs 50 into a series of small acts of kindness. Instead of keeping the extra money that a passenger accidentally paid him, he chose to share it with strangers he met along the way.

The heartwarming moment was shared on Instagram by Rajendra Temre, better known as Raju Baba. In the video, he explains how a passenger unknowingly handed him Rs 50 more than the fare, and how he decided to use that money to make someone else's day a little better.

Auto driver shares passenger's extra Rs 50

As the video begins, Raju is seen driving his auto-rickshaw while telling viewers that he had just realised a passenger had overpaid him by Rs 50.

Rather than treating it as extra income, he decided to pass the kindness on.

While driving, he noticed an elderly woman walking along the roadside. Pulling up beside her, he said, "I'm also heading towards the chowk, come and sit inside, we're both heading in the same direction."

The woman hesitated at first but eventually accepted the free ride.

Before she got off, Raju handed her a Rs 10 note and explained that since a passenger had accidentally given him Rs 50 extra, he wanted her to have a share of it.

His journey did not end there.

Soon afterwards, he spotted an elderly man walking in the heat. Raju stopped once again, offered him a bottle of water and gave him another Rs 10 from the same amount.

After handing out Rs 20, he smiled at the camera and said he still had Rs 30 left and was thinking about how he could use the remaining money to help others.

Watch the video here:

Internet praises the thoughtful gesture

The video quickly found an audience online, with many people applauding the auto driver's generosity.

Several users said the gesture showed that kindness is never about how much money someone has, but about the willingness to share whatever they can.

Others pointed out that Raju could easily have kept the extra Rs 50, but instead chose to use it to help complete strangers, making the gesture even more meaningful.

Many also described the video as a perfect example of "paying it forward". They said that rather than seeing the extra money as an unexpected gain, Raju turned it into an opportunity to help others by offering an elderly woman a free ride and some cash before extending the same generosity to an elderly man with water and money.

Several commenters hoped the video would inspire others to perform similar acts of kindness in their everyday lives, while many praised Raju for using social media to spread compassion instead of sensational content.

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