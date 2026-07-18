Man who wanted to study at this college now works there as a security guard, video goes viral

New Delhi:

A young man's emotional story has struck a chord on social media after he revealed that the college where he once dreamed of studying is now the place where he works as a security guard.

The video has resonated with many online, not just because of the unexpected turn his life took, but also because he continues to hold on to his passion despite the setbacks he has faced.

A dream that took a different path

The video was shared on Instagram by user Sahil with the caption, "Jis college mein padhne ke liye aaye the, aaj wahin guard ki naukri kar rahe hain."

During the conversation, the security guard spoke about how emotional it feels to work at the very college where he had once hoped to build his future. He said interacting with students often reminds him of the dreams he could not fulfil and leaves him feeling emotional.

He recalled visiting the college years ago with plans to pursue a BTech degree. However, as his family's financial situation worsened, continuing his education became impossible.

The guard explained that he had also hoped to build a career in 3D animation and wanted to pursue a BSc in 3D Animation and Game Design. But because of financial constraints, those plans never materialised.

Despite not being able to complete his studies, he said he has extensive knowledge of 3D design and has worked with professional software including 3D Studio Max, Cinema 4D and ZBrush.

He added that several law students at the college often encourage him to keep pursuing his passion and not give up. Although he believes he has the skills, he feels luck has not been on his side so far.

Watch the video here

People rally behind the security guard

The video has drawn an outpouring of support, with many social media users hoping he gets another opportunity to build a career in 3D design.

"Don't give up. Your journey isn't over yet," one user commented.

Another wrote, "Keep believing in yourself. Better days are ahead."

Some viewers also wondered if there was a way to support him.

"I hope someone helps him turn his talent into a career," one person commented, while another wrote, "Wishing him all the success he deserves."

Others praised his determination despite life's challenges.

"There's dignity in honest work. Keep going, your hard work will pay off," one user wrote.

Another added, "I truly hope he gets the opportunity he's been waiting for."

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