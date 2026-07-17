Bengaluru creator notices first-time flyer taking a selfie at Delhi airport, his next move goes viral

New Delhi:

A heartwarming moment at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has struck a chord with social media users after a Bengaluru content creator helped make a fellow passenger's first flight a little more memorable.

The creator noticed the man trying to click a selfie before boarding and decided to step in with a simple gesture. The brief interaction has since gone viral, with many people praising the act of kindness.

Content creator helps first-time flyer capture a special moment

Bengaluru-based content creator Rayaz shared the video on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse of an unexpected encounter at the airport.

In the clip, he spotted a man standing on the air bridge with his phone raised, trying to take a selfie before boarding his flight. Rather than walking past, Rayaz approached him and offered to click the picture instead.

As he handed over his phone, the passenger smiled and said, "This is my first time flying."

Rayaz then asked him to stand in a different spot so the aircraft would appear in the background before taking a few photographs for him. Once he was done, he handed the phone back, leaving the passenger smiling.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Rayaz captioned it, "Delhi diaries, be the reason behind someone's smile."

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions to the viral airport moment

The wholesome interaction has been widely appreciated on social media, with many users saying it was a small gesture that made a big difference.

Several people commented that simple acts of kindness can make milestone moments even more memorable, especially for someone boarding their first flight.

Others praised Rayaz for taking a moment to help a stranger, adding that the world could do with more thoughtful interactions like this.

"This is so wholesome. That man will remember this day forever," one user wrote.

"Sometimes it's the smallest gestures that mean the most. Loved this," another commented.

"First flight memories are special, and this just made it even better," a third user said.

"We need more people like this. Kindness costs nothing," another added.

"Such a simple act, but it made someone's big day even more special," one comment read.

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