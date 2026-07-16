Elderly man throws banana peels onto railway tracks despite dustbins nearby, internet isn't impressed

New Delhi:

Civic sense and cleanliness continue to be topics of discussion across India, especially when it comes to public spaces. A fresh viral video has once again brought the issue into focus after capturing an elderly man casually throwing banana peels onto railway tracks despite dustbins being placed nearby.

The clip has drawn widespread criticism on social media, with many users calling it a reminder that maintaining cleanliness is a shared responsibility, regardless of age.

Elderly man caught littering at railway station

The video shows the elderly man standing on a railway platform beside an AC coach of a stationary train while eating a banana.

After finishing the fruit, he casually tossed the peel onto the tracks beneath the train, even though dustbins were located just a short distance away.

The person recording the video immediately intervened and urged him to dispose of the waste properly instead of littering.

The elderly man, however, appeared to ignore the advice and continued eating another banana without responding.

As he finished the second banana, he once again seemed ready to throw the peel onto the tracks.

The man filming stepped in for a second time, repeatedly asking him not to litter and pointing out that dustbins were available throughout the platform.

Eventually, the elderly man threw the second banana peel into a nearby dustbin before walking away. When questioned about his behaviour, he responded sarcastically during the brief exchange.

Internet expresses disappointment over the incident

The video has since gone viral, with many social media users expressing disappointment over the incident.

Several said it was unfortunate to see younger people reminding elders about basic civic sense, arguing that such values should ideally be passed down the other way.

One user commented, "Cleanliness starts with small habits. Using a dustbin takes only a few extra seconds."

Another wrote, "Public places will only stay clean if every individual takes responsibility for their own waste."

A third user said, "Age has nothing to do with civic sense. Everyone should set the right example."

Another remarked, "Simple acts like this make a big difference. Hopefully more people choose the dustbin over littering."

Many others echoed similar views, saying that improving civic sense requires everyday actions rather than expecting someone else to keep public spaces clean.

ALSO READ: Mumbai man faces backlash over Gateway of India sea jump, later shares his side of the story