Mumbai man faces backlash over Gateway of India sea jump, later shares his side of the story

New Delhi:

A Mumbai man's dramatic backflip into the sea near the Gateway of India sparked criticism online after many viewers described the act as reckless and dangerous. But the man later claimed there was more to the incident than what the viral clip showed.

Nazim Shaikh, who shared the video on social media, said the jump was not performed for attention or as a stunt. Instead, he claimed it was connected to his long-standing efforts to rescue people in distress near the iconic waterfront.

Backflip video draws criticism online

The viral video shows Shaikh standing near the edge of the Gateway of India before performing a backflip into the sea.

After entering the water, he disappears beneath the surface for a few moments before re-emerging and swimming through the strong waves.

Watch the video here:

The clip quickly attracted criticism, with many social media users questioning why someone would attempt such a dangerous jump at a busy tourist location.

"Next time you'll appear in headlines. Don't be stupid," one user commented.

Another described the act as "reckless."

Man says jump was linked to rescue efforts

Following the backlash, Shaikh posted another video explaining why he had entered the water.

Responding to another content creator who had criticised him publicly, he said people should avoid judging the incident without knowing the full story.

Shaikh claimed he regularly entered the sea near the Gateway of India to rescue people in distress and insisted the jump was not intended to show off or attract attention.

He further claimed to have saved several lives over the years and said Mumbai Police officials were aware of his rescue work. He also invited people to visit the area and speak to those familiar with his efforts if they wished to verify his claims.

Shaikh urged viewers not to draw conclusions based solely on a short video clip, saying there was more to the incident than what appeared online.

Watch the video here

After watching his clarification, some social media users changed their view and praised his claimed rescue work.

"You are doing good work bro," one user wrote.

Others described him as brave and appreciated his willingness to help people, with one commenter saying they respected him for the number of lives he had allegedly saved.

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