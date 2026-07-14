Did this woman shave her head to escape an arranged marriage? She finally reveals the truth

New Delhi:

It is often said that you shouldn't believe everything you see on the internet. A viral social media video recently convinced thousands of people that a woman had shaved her head to escape an arranged marriage planned by her mother. The dramatic transformation, combined with a witty caption, quickly created buzz, with many believing it was an act of rebellion against family pressure.

However, the woman behind the viral video has now set the record straight. Content creator Keerthana Menon has made it clear that the rumours are completely false and that going bald was simply a personal choice.

How did the rumour begin?

The confusion started after Keerthana posted a short video showing her newly shaved head with the caption: "POV: My mom planned my marriage."

The caption led many people to believe that she had shaved her head to avoid an arranged marriage. As more people shared the video across social media, the narrative gathered momentum, even though no one had verified whether the story was actually true.

Keerthana clarifies the truth behind it

After receiving numerous messages and comments from followers asking what had happened, Keerthana uploaded a video on YouTube to explain the real story. She decided to make another video in English so everyone could understand the truth.

According to Keerthana, there was no dramatic reason behind her decision. She explained that one day, while staying at her cousin's home in Coimbatore, she suddenly felt like shaving her head. She casually asked her mother, "Shall we shave my head?" Her mother initially thought she was joking, but when Keerthana continued talking about it, they eventually decided to visit a temple together.

A spontaneous personal choice

Keerthana shared that she and her mother visited the Bhadrakali Temple in Coimbatore, where head shaving is a common practice. She stressed that the decision was entirely voluntary and had nothing to do with family pressure, marriage or any emotional situation.

She also clarified that many people had been asking whether she was suffering from a medical condition or performing a religious ritual.

"There is nothing of that sort," she said, adding that she simply shaved her head because she genuinely wanted to.

'This is your life'

Towards the end of the video, Keerthana encouraged viewers to make choices that genuinely make them happy instead of worrying about what other people think. She said that if you truly want to do something in your life, you should do it without overthinking what others may think about your decision.

Keerthana also revealed that she had never intended to post the experience on social media. She eventually shared the video because of the reactions she received from her friends after shaving her head. The clarification has helped correct the misinformation that had been spreading rapidly online.

The incident also shows how humorous captions and short videos can easily be misunderstood, creating an entirely different narrative. While many believed Keerthana had shaved her head to protest an arranged marriage, her own explanation makes it clear that it was simply a personal choice.

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