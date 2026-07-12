Parents send 20 kg parcel from India to daughter in Canada, viral video leaves internet emotional

New Delhi:

Living far away from home often means missing the little things that once felt ordinary. For many Indians living abroad, a parcel from home is much more than just a package. It carries memories, care and love packed into every box.

One such heartfelt video is now touching the internet after a woman living in Canada shared the 20 kg parcel her parents sent from India. Loaded with homemade goodies, gifts and surprises, the unboxing video has touched the hearts of millions of Indians around the world, many of whom said it felt like being pampered by their own loving parents.

What is shown in the viral video?

The video was shared on Instagram by Himani Mistry, who posted a video of herself unwrapping a large parcel her parents had sent from India.

While unwrapping the parcel, viewers saw containers of aamras, theplas, clothes, accessories and gifts meant for both her and her husband. The text on the video reads:

"When your daddy and mummy send 20 kg of love and aamras."

The heartwarming gift box was immediately loved by viewers, who called it a perfect example of parents continuing to look after their children even when they live far away.

Creator reveals the reason behind the parcel

She shared that the gift box meant much more to her than just gifts.

She wrote:

"Only Indians living abroad will understand this feeling. They didn't just send gifts. They sent their warmth, their love and a little piece of home."

She added that the box wasn't just filled with aamras, mangoes, clothes, accessories and thoughtful presents, but with "countless moments of love."

Himani also imagined her parents visiting different stores and carefully choosing each item to ensure she could continue enjoying the flavours of home despite living so far away.

Reflecting on the gesture, she wrote:

"Everything that my parents sent was full of their love for me. I could actually feel their love through the layers of packaging."

In the end, she shared a message that many people could relate to:

"No matter how old you get or where you live, your parents will always take care of you. Distance may separate us, but love always finds its way home."

Internet relates to the emotional moment

The wholesome video has received an outpouring of love from social media users, especially Indians living overseas.

Many said the parcel reminded them of the excitement of receiving homemade food and carefully packed gifts from their own parents. Another user pointed out that even after settling in a new country, there is nothing like receiving a package filled with memories of home.

The video serves as a reminder to countless Indians living far away from home that although distance may keep them away from their loved ones, their parents' love never fails to find its way to them.

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