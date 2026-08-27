Grandmother blushes and laughs while chatting with 'foreign woman', turns out it's ChatGPT

A grandmother's sweet conversation with what she believed was a real foreign woman has left the internet smiling, after the person she thought was on the other end of the phone turned out to be ChatGPT's AI voice assistant.

The heartwarming interaction was shared by Instagram user Abhiruchi Bhatti, who filmed her grandmother chatting with the AI without apparently realising that she was speaking to a chatbot. What followed was a warm and unexpectedly adorable exchange that quickly won over viewers.

Grandmother chats with ChatGPT AI voice

In the video, Abhiruchi points the camera towards her grandmother and tells her that a foreign woman is on the phone and wants to learn Hindi and speak with her. She then hands the phone to her grandmother, who immediately begins chatting with the AI as though she were talking to a real person.

The grandmother appears genuinely curious about the woman on the other end. She asks how she is and poses questions about her, continuing the conversation with a warm smile.

As the exchange goes on, she is seen blushing and laughing while speaking sweetly to the AI. Completely immersed in the conversation, she responds naturally and appears to treat the voice on the phone just like someone she has met for the first time.

That innocence is what makes the clip especially endearing. There is no visible hesitation or suspicion as she continues talking, smiling and responding warmly throughout the interaction.

Abhiruchi said in the caption that her grandmother genuinely believed there was a real person on the other side and that she did not have the heart to tell her otherwise. She described the moment as a reminder of the innocence of a generation that can still find magic in the simplest things.

Watch the video here:

Internet melts over grandmother's innocence

The adorable exchange quickly won over viewers, many of whom said her innocence made the clip especially touching.

One person reflected on grandparents growing older and developing wrinkles over the years, while their love remains the thing that made their children's childhoods so beautiful.

Others simply could not get enough of the conversation. One viewer said the clip had left them close to tears, while another jokingly called the reel "adorable maxxing" for their feed.

Many viewers also appreciated the warmth of the interaction itself, saying it was a lovely glimpse of how genuinely curious and affectionate older people can be when they encounter something unfamiliar.

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