Street dog trapped on 12th-floor roof rescued in Haryana, internet asks how he got there

A street dog had a frightening adventure after being found stranded on the extended roof of the 12th floor of an abandoned building near Subhash Chowk on Sohna Road. The dog was spotted high above the ground early on Wednesday, leaving people nearby puzzled about how he had managed to get onto the roof in the first place.

The person who spotted the dog quickly called 112 and coordinated with emergency services instead of waiting for someone else to intervene. Haryana Fire Services reached the spot within around 30 minutes, with a PCR vehicle also assisting in the rescue. The operation eventually ended on a much happier note, with the dog safely brought back to the ground.

Street dog rescued from 12th-floor roof

The rescue operation brought the stranded animal safely down from the abandoned building. Once back on the ground, the dog appeared remarkably cheerful, with his tail wagging constantly as though the entire ordeal was already behind him.

The rescue video has since prompted a wave of relief online, with viewers thanking the people and emergency personnel who stepped in. For many, the biggest relief was simply seeing the dog safely back on solid ground after being stranded so high up.

Dog's 12th-floor ordeal leaves internet puzzled

But one question quickly became a recurring theme in the comments: how exactly did the street dog manage to get onto the 12th-floor roof?

One commenter even suggested checking CCTV footage around the building to find out whether someone may have taken the dog there, writing, "CCTV should be checked to find out how the dog ended up on that roof in the first place."

The question added another layer to an already unusual rescue, with viewers trying to make sense of how a street dog could have ended up so high above the ground. Without an answer, the mystery remained a major talking point alongside the rescue itself.

Dog's cheerful reaction wins hearts

Others were more amused by the dog's reaction once he was rescued. One user joked, "Please don't attempt another adventure like this, little one."

Another wrote, "Look at that wagging tail. He probably thinks the whole thing was just a fun little trip."

The comments continued in the same playful vein, with another person saying, "He looks far too happy for a dog who just survived a 12th-floor ordeal."

Someone else focused on the contrast between the frightening situation and the dog's mood after the rescue, writing, "The funniest part is how cheerful he looks after all that. No sign of panic anymore."

Another viewer praised the people who responded, saying, "Credit to everyone who stopped, called for help and stayed involved until he was safely rescued."

For everyone involved, though, the jokes were secondary. The important thing was that the frightened street dog was no longer stranded and had made it safely back down.

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