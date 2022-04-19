Glucon-D's old summertime drink ad leaves desi netizens nostalgic: 'Still believe this is how Sun works'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ADITHI_MALLESH Glucon-D's old ad sends the internet into a meltdown

Summers are here and so does the season of mango drink, Frooti, Rasna and Glucon-D. If you are a '90s kid then it's hard to imagine your childhood without having these tasty drinks during your summer vacations. Recently, an old advertisement of Glucon D is going viral on social media platforms. The viral ad shows the sun sipping energy from kids' heads through a straw as they return from school. Times might have changed, yet the emotion associated with these sorts of ads stay the same, and our Desi netizens who have lived those days cannot stop reminiscing about their childhood.

From sharing their favourite memory from summers to outpouring their feelings about one of the ads, netizens bombarded social media with their reactions. A user named Adithi Mallesh shared clips from the ad and wrote, "This ad has so much impact on my brain that I still believe this is exactly how the Sun works."

Reacting to her tweet, one of the users wrote, "Crazy creative one there that impacted us all as kids or teenagers. :) I too thought the glucon-D reenergises me during summers or something, and would drink 1-2 big steel glass fulls of it each day during summers." Another user said, "You're not alone. As kids we have all been there and done that. Glucon-D gives more sucrose to body when water content is lost as sweat."

One of the users also explained the concept behind these kind of advertisements and shared, "These are summer special ads, especially Energy drinks like glucon d, cool drinks and prickly heat powders like shower to shower, nycil, dermi cool etc., all these based on heat energizing creative ads which we enjoyed in childhood holidays after exams."

