FIFA World Cup 2022: Kantara meme featuring Messi and Maradona goes viral after Argentina wins

A Kantara-inspired meme dedicated to Argentine stars Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona took the internet by storm as many people shared it on Twitter. The meme is from a very crucial scene from the climax of Kantara. Argentina defeated France to lift the trophy at the final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, ending a 36-year wait for the World Cup trophy. Now after this big win, fans have found a way to connect it with Rishab Shetty's Kantara.

In Kantara, the scene featured a battered-up Rishab Shetty lying on the ground as he gets awakened by Panjurli, the deity of the forest people. In the meme, Rishab is replaced by Lionel Messi and Panjurli by the late Argentine legend Diego Maradona.

The team of Kantara recently won a plagiarism case over the song Varaha Roopam from the movie. Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge, in October, pointed out that the song Varaharoopam from Kantara is a copy of their song, Navarasam. They took to Instagram to level plagiarism against the makers of Kantara and eventually moved to court. Both the complaints filed by Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Company Ltd (MPPCL) against the film's producer Hombale Films were returned.

'Kantara' has grossed Rs 400 crore (and counting!) worldwide in theatres worldwide after its release in September this year. Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has become one of the most successful films ever since its release on September 30. After KGF 2, Kantara is another cinematic marvel to come out of Kannada cinema this year.

For the unversed, the story of 'Kantara' is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.

