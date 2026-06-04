'Your designation shapes your identity': Ex-Amazon employee reflects on life after quitting corporate world

New Delhi:

Leaving a well-paying corporate job is often portrayed as a financial gamble. But for many people, the bigger challenge comes afterwards. Not the loss of income, but the loss of routine, identity and the familiar structure that shapes everyday life.

That idea has struck a chord online after investor and coach Vijay Kedia shared a personal reflection on LinkedIn about walking away from his corporate career. In a post that has attracted significant attention, he described what it felt like to leave Amazon and begin a completely different chapter of life.

Why he decided to leave Amazon

Kedia recalled the day he exited Amazon's Hyderabad office for the final time and set off on what he described as a one-way drive to Dehradun.

Sitting in his car after handing over his laptop, he realised the journey represented more than a simple change of location.

"I was leaving behind my corporate identity."

Looking back, he said the moment was filled with two very different emotions.

"Excitement because I finally had the freedom to build life on my own terms. Fear because I was stepping into complete uncertainty."

According to Kedia, three key reasons influenced his decision.

The first was that although he had become good at his job, he no longer found genuine enjoyment in the work. He said continuing with something that no longer interests you can eventually become a source of stress.

The second reason was his growing dissatisfaction with the pace of life in a Tier-1 city. Long hours, traffic congestion, pollution and spending most of the day indoors had started taking a toll.

Health was the third factor. Despite maintaining healthy habits and exercising regularly, years of prolonged sitting had resulted in chronic pain.

The hardest part wasn't money

A year after leaving corporate life, Kedia said the most difficult adjustment had little to do with finances.

Instead, he found himself adapting to life without the invisible framework that many jobs quietly provide.

"Your calendar decides your routine. Your designation shapes your identity. Your productivity becomes your self-worth."

He explained that once that structure disappears, people often have to rebuild their sense of purpose from the ground up.

According to Kedia, stepping away from corporate life meant embracing a completely different challenge. One where he had to create his own routine, define his own identity and learn not to measure his value solely through productivity.

He admitted that there are moments when he still experiences a lack of purpose.

At the same time, he said he has "not even for a second" regretted the decision.

Today, his focus is less about traditional career milestones and more about freedom, wellbeing and making choices that support his mental, physical and emotional health.

When someone asked what came next, Kedia offered a simple response.

"For now, nothing extraordinary. Just the privilege of slow living."

Take a look at the post here:

(Image Source : LINKEDIN)Vijay Kedia's LinkedIn post

Social media users relate to the story

The post quickly sparked conversations around financial independence, career transitions and the idea of stepping away from conventional professional paths.

Many users said leaving a stable corporate role requires considerable courage, regardless of a person's financial position.

Others noted that a slower, more intentional lifestyle remains a long-term aspiration for them, even if they are not yet in a position to make such a move.

Several commenters also agreed with Kedia's observation that breaking free from social expectations and a regular pay cheque can be difficult. Even so, many felt the trade-off can be worthwhile when it leads to improved health, greater peace of mind and more personal freedom.

ALSO READ: Drunk foreign tourist detained after creating chaos in Dharamshala market, video surfaces | Watch