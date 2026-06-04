Drunk foreign tourist detained after creating chaos in Dharamshala market, video surfaces | Watch

New Delhi:

A busy afternoon in Dharamshala's Kotwali Bazaar took an unexpected turn after a foreign tourist allegedly created a disturbance in the middle of the market, drawing the attention of traders, locals and passersby.

The incident, which unfolded near the Kachahri Chowk area, eventually led to police intervention. Videos of the episode have since circulated online, while authorities continue to verify details related to the tourist and his stay in the town.

Foreign tourist detained after creating disturbance in Dharamshala

According to eyewitnesses, the foreign national appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and began causing disruption along the roadside in Kotwali Bazaar.

People present in the area claimed he threw vegetables from vendors' stalls onto the road, creating chaos in the market.

Witnesses also alleged that he hurled stones at a taxi parked nearby, damaging the vehicle and alarming those around him.

Several traders and local residents reportedly tried to calm the man down. However, according to eyewitnesses, he continued creating a disturbance for quite some time.

During the commotion, he also allegedly misbehaved with a female traffic police officer who was deployed in the area.

As word of the incident spread, more people gathered at the busy market junction while police personnel rushed to the spot.

Officers eventually managed to bring the situation under control and took the foreign tourist into custody.

Watch the video here:

Police begin investigation

Speaking about the incident, fruit vendor Joginder Pal, who operates near Kachahri Chowk, said the tourist created considerable disruption in the area before police stepped in and detained him.

He added that local traders were concerned about such incidents taking place in one of Dharamshala's busiest commercial zones.

The episode also prompted some shopkeepers and residents to call for stronger security arrangements in crowded market areas, saying such incidents can unsettle both locals and visitors.

ASP Dharamshala Bir Bahadur confirmed that the foreign national has been taken into custody.

According to the officer, police are now verifying details related to the tourist's accommodation and other aspects of his visit to the region.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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