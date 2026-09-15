'Could have died': Biker girl Sia speaks out after car hits her on Gurugram's Golf Course Road

Gurugram:

A hit-and-run incident involving a female biker in Gurugram has gone viral after a car allegedly hit her sports bike on Golf Course Road on Sunday. The collision caused the rider to fall, while the video recorded by a camera mounted on her bike shows the rider and motorcycle being dragged for several metres.

The biker, identified as Sia, sustained injuries in the incident and later shared an update on her Instagram account. In the latest post, she thanked people for their support and said she will file an FIR with her lawyer. She also requested people to respect her decision not to reveal her identity or give interviews at this stage.

What happened on Golf Course Road?

According to Sia, she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with her biking group on Golf Course Road on Sunday.She alleged that a car had been following the group since the beginning of their ride and that its occupants were behaving rudely. According to her account, she asked them to maintain their distance, following which they told her to stop the bike.

Sia further alleged that the people inside the car appeared to be drunk. A short while later, while overtaking, the car allegedly struck her bike from the side, causing her to fall.

The entire incident was captured by a camera mounted on her motorcycle. The video later surfaced on social media and went viral.

Friend tried to confront the driver

According to Sia, one of her friends chased the car following the collision. The friend managed to approach the vehicle and tried to speak to the driver after stopping him at a traffic signal.

The friend allegedly confronted the driver about the collision. However, according to Sia, the driver refused to accept responsibility and later drove away.

Sia had also shared details of the vehicle involved in the incident.

Sia says she will file an FIR

In her latest Instagram update, Sia thanked people for supporting her following the incident.

She said that she had seen several people trying to identify her and that she was also receiving messages asking about the FIR. She said she would be filing an FIR with her lawyer by the evening and would take legal action.

"I will be filing an FIR with my lawyer by this evening and will take legal action," she said in the Instagram update.

She also addressed the requests she has been receiving from news channels and journalists for interviews.

"I do not wish to reveal my identity or face, and I won't be giving any interviews at this time," she said, while asking people to remain patient and calm.

Gurugram Police take cognisance

Meanwhile, Gurugram Police have taken cognisance of the incident based on the viral video and said that the matter is being investigated.

The incident has sparked attention online, with the video showing the severity of the collision and the biker being dragged along with her motorcycle. Sia has said she will keep her supporters updated as the legal process moves forward.

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