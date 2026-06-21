Bengaluru home's balcony toilet leaves internet in splits: 'Attending nature's call'

New Delhi:

Bengaluru is no stranger to unusual viral moments, but a recent house tour has left social media users both baffled and amused. A video that has gone viral online shows a fully functional toilet installed on the balcony of a residential home.

An X user named SriSathya posted the video on the platform. What appears ordinary at first quickly takes an unexpected turn when viewers spot a commode placed behind a metal screen enclosure overlooking the outdoors.

A toilet with a view?

The viral video features a Western-style toilet installed on a balcony rather than inside a conventional bathroom. Many viewers initially assumed it was a temporary arrangement during renovation work. Others speculated that plumbing issues inside the house may have forced the owners to move the toilet outdoors. However, reports suggest that the installation is not temporary and appears to be fully functional.

Social media cannot keep calm

As soon as the video surfaced online, social media users flooded the comments section with reactions.

The unusual setup quickly became the latest viral sensation, with people making jokes about privacy, architecture and Bengaluru's real estate market.

The funniest reactions from the internet

The comment section proved to be just as entertaining as the video itself.

One user joked that it was a "state-of-the-art idea to answer nature's call in the middle of nature."

Another humorously linked the installation to Bengaluru's soaring property prices, saying that people are now turning balconies into bathrooms because every square foot matters. Others wondered whether the setup came with a scenic view package or an extra privacy fee.

Why people think the video went viral

Part of the fascination comes from how unexpected the design appears in a densely populated city.

While open-air toilets can occasionally be found in resorts and remote locations, many people found the installation unusual for a busy urban neighbourhood. The sight of a toilet overlooking the outdoors was enough to make viewers stop scrolling and start speculating about the reasoning behind the design.

The mystery remains unsolved

Despite all the theories and memes surrounding the installation, its actual purpose remains unclear.

Whether it was a clever space-saving solution, an unconventional architectural decision or something else entirely, the unusual toilet has already become one of Bengaluru's most talked-about viral attractions. For now, the mystery is likely to continue until the homeowners decide to reveal the story behind it.

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