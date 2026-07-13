Auto driver's life lesson on career stress goes viral. Internet says, 'This is wisdom money can't buy'

New Delhi:

At times, it is the most unlikely conversations that provide us with some of the most important lessons in life. Although many motivational books and TED Talks claim to revolutionise our thinking, it is sometimes just a few words from a complete stranger that leave the deepest impact.

A post recently shared on X by Radhika Bajaj has gone viral across social media. What started as a conversation about career stress with an auto-rickshaw driver turned into an invaluable life lesson that has earned widespread appreciation online.

So, what happened?

Radhika shared that while speaking to an auto-rickshaw driver, he noticed that she appeared stressed. She replied that she was dealing with career-related stress. What followed was a piece of advice she says she will never forget.

The auto driver's simple yet powerful advice

According to Radhika, the driver smiled and said: "Didi, meter bhi chalta hai aur zindagi bhi. Dono mein rukna nahi hota, bas dhyaan rakhna hota hai kahan rukna hai." Loosely translated, the message means that just as an auto meter keeps moving, life must also keep moving forward. The real wisdom lies not in stopping, but in knowing when and where to pause. Touched by his words, Radhika wrote that she paid him double the fare. She concluded her post by saying: "Some gyaan you can't get in a TED Talk."

Internet praises the unexpected wisdom

The post quickly resonated with social media users, many of whom said the auto driver's perspective was more meaningful than many motivational speeches. Many others shared similar experiences of receiving valuable advice from taxi drivers, street vendors and people they happened to meet during everyday life.

One user commented that one of life's greatest blessings is remaining open to learning from unexpected places. Another said that sometimes people teach lessons through their life experiences that even Google cannot.Radhika simply replied, "Agree," to both comments.

Wisdom comes from unexpected places

The viral post reminded many that life's greatest lessons do not always come from books, motivational sessions or inspirational videos. Sometimes, they emerge from the most unexpected encounters.

Whether it was the driver's comparison between an auto meter and life's journey or simply the fact that the advice came at the right moment, the conversation resonated with countless people navigating stress and uncertainty.

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