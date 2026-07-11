Delhi Uber driver goes out of his way to return woman's forgotten spectacles. Viral video wins hearts

New Delhi:

A simple act of honesty by an Uber driver in Delhi has won hearts online after he made a late-night trip to return a passenger's forgotten spectacles. The thoughtful gesture prompted the woman to publicly thank him, with many social media users praising his kindness and integrity.

The video was shared by Delhi resident Pooja Kumar on Instagram, where she introduced the driver, Radhey, and recounted how he went out of his way to ensure her belongings were safely returned.

Uber driver returns forgotten spectacles late at night

In the video, Kumar explained that she had accidentally left her spectacles behind after completing her Uber ride.

Rather than keeping them or waiting for her to contact him, Radhey travelled back to return them in person, despite it already being 9:30 pm.

"I would like to tag this lovely driver, Radhey ji, who has returned my specs to me. I left them in his cab, and this is an Uber cab driver. This is his cab number. It is 9:30 in the night, and Radhey bhaiya has come back and returned my specs to me. And he is such a good person, I just wanted to say thank you to him. Thank you so much, Radhey bhaiya," Kumar said in the video.

She appeared visibly grateful as she thanked the driver and acknowledged the effort he had made to return her spectacles.

Sharing the clip, Kumar also revealed that Radhey travelled all the way to Vasant Kunj, even though he was not getting any ride requests in that direction.

"A big thank you to Radhey Bhaiya from @uber_india for returning my spec which I left in his cab. He was so kind and decent and came to Vasant Kunj all the way to return my specs despite not getting any rides this side," she wrote in the caption.

Watch the clip here:

Internet applauds the driver's honesty

The video quickly resonated with viewers, many of whom applauded Radhey for his honesty and appreciated Kumar for recognising his kindness publicly.

"He deserves all the appreciation," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Your appreciation means a lot to them. They are truly hardworking."

A third user described the interaction as touching, writing, "This is so heartwarming."

"What a Gentleman!" another person remarked.

The heartwarming interaction has reminded many that even the simplest acts of honesty and kindness can leave a lasting impression.

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