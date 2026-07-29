Assam ice cream vendor breaks into tears after being robbed, stranger's kind gesture restores hope

New Delhi:

A simple act of kindness by a content creator in Assam is touching hearts online after he came across an ice cream vendor who had allegedly been robbed while battling severe stomach pain. The emotional encounter, captured on video, has left many viewers reflecting on both the cruelty and compassion that can exist side by side.

The video, originally shared on Instagram by content creator Pankaj Gogoi, shows him stopping to speak to the visibly distressed vendor after noticing him sitting beside his cart. What followed was a heartbreaking story of loss, followed by a gesture that many online have described as a reminder of humanity.

Ice cream vendor's ordeal moves content creator

Speaking to Gogoi, the vendor explained that he had been suffering from intense stomach pain and had briefly laid down beside his ice cream cart to rest. When he woke up, he discovered that someone had allegedly stolen his entire stock of ice creams along with Rs 500 in cash.

As he recounted what had happened, the vendor struggled to hold back his emotions. He repeatedly said that while the money and the ice creams could somehow be earned again, his biggest worry was how he would now arrange food for his children.

Moved by the man's situation, Gogoi decided to help on the spot.

He first bought the vendor a meal before purchasing rice, milk and biscuits so he would have essential groceries to take home. Throughout the interaction, Gogoi stayed by his side, offering words of comfort and reassuring the visibly shaken man that he was not alone during such a difficult time.

Watch the video here

Video leaves social media emotional

Before ending the video, Gogoi condemned the theft, saying it was shameful for someone to steal from people who work tirelessly just to earn an honest living. His message, combined with the vendor's emotional account, resonated with many viewers.

The clip was later reshared on X, where it quickly gained traction and drew an outpouring of sympathy.

Many users said the video left them heartbroken, with several expressing anger at those who would target someone already struggling to make ends meet. Others praised Gogoi for choosing compassion over simply filming the incident, saying his gesture restored their faith in humanity.

Several viewers also expressed hope that the vendor would receive more support, saying that while one act of cruelty had left him devastated, another act of kindness had given him hope again.

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