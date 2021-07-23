WATCH: Portion of land rises suddenly in Haryana, viral video leaves netizens stunned

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/VIDEOGRAB The viral video has been watched over 5.8 million times so far.

An undated video of ground suddenly swelling and rising from water has gone viral leaving netizens stunned. The 1:58 minute long video which has been shared on a Facebook page named Jagat Vani has garnered over 5.8 million views since it was uploaded.

The video, which has now also been uploaded on YouTube, shows a piece of ground submerged in water suddenly rising much to the amusement of people recording the unusual phenomenon that apparently took place somewhere in Haryana.

"Jameen khisak gayi (the earth is moving)...the earth is rising," person recording video can be heard saying in the background.

While there is no scientific explanation available to describe what actually in happening in the video, netizens had several of their own theories.

While some said that the earth swelled due to trapped methane gas beneath, others opined that it could be some kind of volcanic activity.

"Not really due to tectonic activity, but methane trapped in the earth gets released getting the wet layer to form a bubble, that is what seems to be happening here," said on Rajpreet Singh.

Check out a few comments on the video: