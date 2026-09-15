Driver struggles to stop EV after car reportedly moves on its own in Ludhiana, video goes viral

A video reportedly showing an MG Windsor EV moving without anyone inside the vehicle in Ludhiana has surfaced on social media, leaving the driver visibly panicked. The video has been shared by multiple accounts, with the driver repeatedly heard saying that the car is moving on its own and that he has no control over it.

The car continues moving while the driver appears to be outside and tries to stop or control it. At one point, it bumps into a fruit cart, sending fruits tumbling onto the road. The driver then tries to explain to the vendor that the incident was not his fault after the vendor says that he has suffered losses. The video has since triggered a debate online, with some users questioning the vehicle's technology while others argue that the incident could be linked to how automatic vehicles operate.

What happened in the Ludhiana video?

In the video, the driver can be seen outside the MG Windsor EV as it starts moving. He appears panicked and repeatedly says that the car is moving on its own. He tries to deal with the situation but appears unable to bring the vehicle to a stop.

The vehicle eventually bumps into a fruit cart, causing fruits to fall onto the road. The driver then tries to explain the situation to the vendor, who tells him that he has caused losses.

At another point, the driver says that he is unable to open the car. The vehicle reaches a tree, which stops it, although its wheel can still be seen moving. The glass on the driver's side is also broken at one point.

Eventually, the car is turned off. It remains unclear from the video whether the driver had the key with him at the time of the incident.

Social media reactions to the video

The video has led to sharply divided reactions online. Some users focused on the risks they believe can come with increasingly technology-heavy vehicles, while others questioned whether the driver understood how an automatic vehicle's braking and gear systems work.

One reaction said, "Just imagine the risk involved. Automatic is the riskiest thing in the third world. In case of fire as well, these cars automatically get locked, leaving passengers charred. Never fall for this false advertising. Buy what's simple, works and is not in an experimental phase."

Another user took a broader view of vehicle safety, saying, "It's good to make a smart car, but no feature should ever be more important than human life."

Others, however, argued that the driver may not have understood how the vehicle's automatic system works. One comment said, "He doesn't understand how automatic vehicles and braking work. The vehicle is not in neutral, and the seatbelt is buckled. Then you blame the technology? First, learn how these systems work before blaming the technology."

Another reaction suggested that responsibility may not lie entirely with the driver, adding, "Although the driver is at fault here, there must be a way to address this situation from outside, such as being able to open the door from outside if someone has the key in hand, in order to prevent danger to the public."

The same user added, "If the car's door can't be opened under such circumstances, we can't simply say that it's the driver's fault and be happy. It's an issue that all manufacturers need to address. A manual override is essential."

Some commenters focused specifically on the vehicle's gear position and seatbelt, with one saying, "The car was on D, so it will move forward. Also, the seatbelt was on, so the car will move forward. That's basic automatic functioning in these EVs."

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