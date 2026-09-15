Steve Smith gives crucial update on his future, opens up on availability for Ashes 2027

Veteran Australia batter Steve Smith is widely revered as one of the greatest batters of his generation. At 37, Smith remains an integral part of Australia’s Test team, playing a key role in the side’s middle order. As he enters the twilight of his cricket career, many fans have questioned what the future holds for Steve Smith.

Australia are gearing up for their next Ashes campaign; the side will be taking on England in the highly anticipated Ashes series in 2027. Ahead of the series, Steve Smith took centre stage and talked about his availability for the Ashes 2027.

Smith opened up about how he does not know if he will feature for Australia in the series, and he is taking it series by series currently, and his inclusion in the squad for the Ashes 2027 will be discussed later.

"I don't even know if I’ll be there yet. I'm in kind of a series-by-series proposition, as I’ve been for a while, and that’s still a fair way away for me right now. I’d love to win one there or to have won one there, but you wait and see if that comes to fruition,” Steve Smith was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“For me, it’s just another series. All that happened a long time ago, and we’ve played a lot of cricket and have been back to South Africa since then for one-dayers. They’re a good side at the moment, obviously beat us in the World Test Championship final. They have a really good pace attack as well, so should be a cracker of a series,” he added.

Australia look to impress during Zimbabwe series

Speaking of Australia, the side is currently in the middle of a series against Zimbabwe. The Aussies are taking on Zimbabwe across three ODI matches. The two sides met for the first ODI at the Harare Sports Club on September 15.

The second and third ODIs of the series will also be held in Harare on September 18 and 20, and it could be interesting to see how Australia fares in the series.

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