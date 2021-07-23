Chiplun Floods: Terrifying video of woman falling from building during rescue | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chiplun Floods: Terrifying video of woman falling from building during rescue

In a video that is going viral, a woman falls from a rooftop while being rescued during heavy rains in Chiplun city in Maharashtra. In what could be seen from the video, a woman who was tied to a tyre in the process of rescuing falls just when she was about to reach the top floor.

Incessant showers in the hilly regions of Ratnagiri district, illegal constructions near the Vashisthi river bed and discharge of water from the Kolkewadi dam have all combined to cause havoc in the coastal town of Chiplun.

More than 50 per cent area of Chiplun, located around 250km from Mumbai and having a population of over 70,000, has got submerged in flood waters.

Latest India News