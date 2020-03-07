US man jailed for licking ice cream tub at supermarket

Surveillance cameras at the outlet showed he later took the ice cream back out of the freezer and bought it.

A 24-year-old man in Texas who filmed himself licking an ice cream tub and putting it back in the freezer of a Walmart supermarket was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Wednesday. He was also fined USD 1,000 (over RS 73,000), according to US media reports.

He began serving his jail term immediately after being sentenced.

The video of D'Adrien Anderson licking the ice cream was shared on social media last year in August. After the video went viral, several health and safety questions were raised. The clip received over 157,000 views on Facebook before it was taken down, The Port Arthur News reported on Wednesday.

He was also given a six-month suspended sentence, 100 hours of unpaid work, a fine of USD 1,000 and was ordered to pay USD 1,565 to the ice cream company.

The ice-cream-licking incident happened on August 26 at a Walmart in Port Arthur. Anderson and his father later returned to the shop to show officers a receipt as proof that he had bought the tainted ice cream kept in the freezer, US broadcaster ABC reported.

Despite this, the ice cream manufacturer replaced all of the ice cream in the freezer as a precaution, which cost the company USD 1,565.

Anderson pleaded guilty earlier this year to misdemeanour criminal mischief. The local Jefferson County District Attorney's Office defended the charges as "appropriate."

(with PTI inputs)