Ranveer Singh's bare chest and two ponytail look invites meme fest, netizens compare him to 'Nariyal Ka Ped'

Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh was in Hyderabad to attend the launch of actors Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's upcoming film. Along with Ranveer, filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli and megastar Chiranjeevi were also seen attending the mahurat event. The much-anticipated film is tentatively called 'SVC 50'.

In a string of pictures, Ranveer is seen talking to Ram. In other images, the 'Padmaavat' star is seen posing with the film's director Shankar and the cast of the film.

What caught the eye at the grand launch, was Ranveer's bare-chested suit and a double ponytail look, which has gone viral on social media. The actor once again proved that he is the epitome of quirky fashion and style. This also invited netizens to start a meme fest on social media.

On the work front,Ranveer Singh will be seen in movies like 'Sooryavanshi', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Cirkus', and the Hindi remake of blockbuster hit 'Anniyan'. He will also star in filmmaker Karan Johar's next directorial venture titled 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.