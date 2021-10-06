Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DIPSDJ007 Dosa war begins on Twitter after someone claimed 'North Indian dosa is better'

There's a section of people who really take their food super seriously and they cannot see anyone mess it around for them. On Wednesday, Dosa became one of the top trends on Twitter. If you are wondering that Dosa is the name of some new web series or there's some quirky innovation to it which makes it the talk of the town then sorry to disappoint you. Well it all started when someone on Twitter just tried to convince that "North Indian Dosa" is better than South Indian Dosa. People from all around the world joined the debate.

Here began the battle of food, followed with a battle of states and much more. Check out what Tweeple have been talking about it:

Dosa trending on Twitter shouldn't be surprising because just a few days back it was 'Idli' on the trending charts. Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and shared a picture of idli served on a stick with sambar and chutney as dips. Sharing the picture of the dish, Mahindra wrote, ‘Bengaluru, India’s innovation capital can’t stop its creativity from manifesting itself in the most unexpected areas'. This also sparked a conversation on microblogging site if this innovation is worth it or not.

For the unversed, dosa is a thin pancake or crepe originating from South India, made from a fermented batter predominantly consisting of lentils and rice.