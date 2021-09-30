Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KISHIDA230 Japan's next Prime Minister's cabbage pancake picture strikes a chord with Twitterati

Japan's politician Fumio Kishida who is set to take the seat of the next prime minister of the country recently shared a picture of his favourite food on Twitter. He shared the picture of the dish called 'okonomiyaki'. The dish garnered a lot of attention from the netizens. Kishida tweeted, “When I got home, my wife Yuko made me okonomiyaki, because I had said I love the dish she makes for me. It's always super delicious, but today it was so delicious I won't forget it for a lifetime. Thank you", Kishida wrote in Japanese while sharing a picture of the cabbage pancake.

This marked Fumio Kishida's first post after becoming the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party. The pictured got a little over 30,000 likes, and garnered more than four times as many clicks.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Okonomiyaki is an iconic Japanese street food savoury pancake. It is simply a Japanese savoury pancake made primarily from shredded cabbage, flour, eggs and water. Some also call it Japanese pizza.

An Instagram photo of his wife cooking him dinner during last year's LDP leadership election, when he lost to outgoing prime minister Yoshihide Suga, was met with a backlash for coming across as sexist.

Kishida first entered the political arena in 1993, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.