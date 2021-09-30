Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Rashmika Mandanna, Vicky Kaushal brutally trolled for new underwear ad, netizens call it 'cheap'

Vicky Kaushal, who is all set for the release of his upcoming film Sardar Udham has been brutally trolled for his controversial advertisement with Rashmika Mandanna. The two starred in an underwear ad that has left a certain section of people unimpressed. The latest commercial of Amul Macho, a men's undergarment brand, is getting slammed for its content. In the ad, Rashmika is seen drooling over Vicky Kaushal's underwear strap for which she has been heavily trolled. Not only the actress, but netizens also called the campaign 'cheap' and asked to pull it down as it 'objectifies men.

People are bashing the actors and the brand for promoting vulgarity. In the video, Rashmika as a yoga instructor making efforts to check out Vicky's underwear's strap. She is seen keeping all the Yoga mats on the top of a shelf for the actor so that he stretches his hands towards it, his underwear becomes visible.

A user wrote, "National crush of India Rashmika Mandana with Vicky Kaushal in adv of Amul Macho. Now don’t ask about the moral values, ethics, principles, etiquettes and upbringing, it’s all about money."

See the reactions, here:

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is all set to unravel the intriguing life of the legendary Indian revolutionary, Sardar Udham Singh. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film delves deep into his boundless courage to avenge the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire. The movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles and Amol Parashar in a special appearance.

On the other hand, Rashmika will be stepping in Bollywood with Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Manju.