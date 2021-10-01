Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANAND MAHINDRA Idli on sticks: Bengaluru's epic food innovation leaves netizens amazed

When design meets food, it brings new and exciting innovations. Bangalore city which is widely regarded as the 'Silicon Valley of India' has many times amazed people with new technological discoveries. But this time the city's innovation has left netizens impressed with it's twist to a south Indian food item, idli. Even industrialist Anand Mahindra could not help himself from praising the city terming it 'India's Innovation capital'.

Anand took to his Twitter account and shared a picture of idli served on a stick with sambar and chutney as dips. Sharing the picture of the dish, Mahindra wrote, ‘Bengaluru, India’s innovation capital can’t stop its creativity from manifesting itself in the most unexpected areas'.

The post sparked a conversation on Twitter among netizens who dropped their mixed reactions. Check them out here:

For the unversed, Idli is a type of savoury rice cake, originating from the Indian subcontinent, popular as breakfast foods in Southern India and in Sri Lanka. The cakes are made by steaming a batter consisting of fermented black lentils and rice.