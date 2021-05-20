Dog perfectly mimics owner doing yoga, adorable video breaks the internet

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MY_AUSSIE_GAL Dog perfectly mimics owner doing yoga

One can never get tired of watching dog videos on the internet. They are the most adorable and faithful creatures on the earth. Another dog video has broken the internet in which an Australian shepherd can be seen mimicking her owner during their yoga session. The video was originally shared by Mary Peters, the owner and was recently shared on Twitter by former American professional basketball player Rex Chapman after which it went viral. Mary wrote, "Some more simple morning Doga. Secret has been working on the last pose for a while now, but I think she’s finally gotten the hang of it! At first, she had a hard time holding her paws without rolling onto one side or the other, but she’s learned how to keep her balance."

The video is just adorable. It shows Secret (dog) performing perfect yoga postures just like her owner Mary. The postures include the child’s pose, cobra pose, downward dog, and three-legged dog pose. Netizens are in awe of Secret. One Instagram user said, "Oh My God... Omg..I can't believe my eyes." Another said, "Oh my God....she’s adorable."

Check out the video here-

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started comparing themselves with the dog. One Twitter user said that Secret is more in shape than he is. While another quipped that the dog has a perfect posture that even he can't do. talking about her dog, mary Peters told Newsweek, "Secret is 6 years old. I got her as a 6-week old pup from Hisaw Aussies in Oregon when I was 14. I’ve spent every day with her since then.” Further speaking about her dog, Peters said, “Aussies really love to learn and a friend gave me a book on ‘Doga’ (which was mostly just fun pictures), and I thought we could do that."

She added, "Secret is a super-smart Aussie. We hike every day and work on tricks most days as well, the mental effort is what really tires her out,” she said. “She is more chill than most Aussies, but still very active."