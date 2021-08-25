Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/VIRALHOG As family of six eats dinner, ceiling fan falls right in their midst. See spine chilling video

A viral video of a Vietnamese family having dinner will leave chills down your spine. A video uploaded on YouTube by ViralHog shows an unbelievable event. The home security camera captured the petrifying moment as the family sat on the floor for dinner when suddenly the little child in their midst hears a noise and looks around. Seconds later, a ceiling fan drops right on the lap of the child and the two men seated beside him. Miraculously, no one was hurt.

The mother jumped from her seat and hugged the little child while the others were shell-shocked and remained frozen for a few seconds.

The caption of the video reads, “The whole family was eating when the ceiling fan fell right between us. Luckily no one was hurt.” The video was taken on July 8, 2021, in Bac Ninh, Vietnam.

Watch the full video here:

Viewers were shocked to see the video and bombarded the video with their comments. One of them wrote, "Now that's a miracle. 3 people in between and no one's injured." Another user also wrote, "That's why I abhor ceiling fans. They don't look good with the room, and they break apart with age."

Some even made some funny comments. One of them said, "Fan: 'Mind if I drop in... I'm such a big fan." "Crouching Family, Hidden Fan," the other said.

