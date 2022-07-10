YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast on arrest: Had permission for metro coach booking

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RITURATHEE Gaurav Taneja and his wife Ritu Rathee issued a statement on arrest and release

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, who was arrested on Saturday by the Police for asking fans to gather at Noida Sector 51 metro station for his birthday celebrations, has issued a statement on the matter clarifying his stand. Gaurav's wife Ritu Rathee Taneja had reportedly booked a coach in the metro for her husband's birthday celebration with the fans. Now, the couple has issued a joint statement saying they had sought permission in advance for the gathering from proper channels and the fans who had gathered in large numbers did not raise any objectionable slogans, violate any laws, or damage metro property.

Furthermore, they asserted that they will be seeking legal remedy in the matter. Gaurav was arrested on Saturday and charged under sections 188 & 341 of the Indian Penal Code. He was released on bail hours later. Netizens took to social media to react to Gaurav's arrest and videos of a huge crowd gathering at the metro and the nearby roads had been going viral on social media.

In a statement, Gaurav and his wife Ritu said, "A lot of unsavoury posts, photographs and memes are circulating on social media in relation to the incident that took place yesterday (Saturday) wherein Gaurav Taneja was briefly detained by the Noida Police. Hence, it was felt that we should set the record straight."

The statement continued, "The fans (gathered at the metro station) were neither violent nor did raise any objectionable slogans. They did not harm any public property. Their exemplary behaviour speaks for the example that Taneja and Rathi have been setting for their fans and followers in their videos. Nonetheless, the Noida Police proceeded to register a case under Sections 188 and 341 of IPC. As a result of the same, he was briefly detained and then released within a couple of hours. Needless to say, we would be pursuing an appropriate legal remedy," said the couple.

"The fact that our fans look up to us and would congregate in large numbers to celebrate Gaurav's birthday would suggest that they feel that we are a part of their family. As a matter of fact, we are overwhelmed by their love and affection for us," they added.

