'Broken glass bottles on the beach': YouTuber finds broken glass in Goa, X users talk about civic sense

New Delhi:

Geeky Ranjit, a tech YouTuber, recently posted photos taken on Morjim Beach in Goa, where he discovered a number of pieces of glass lying near the beach, with some being barely covered by shallow water. There was an abundance of reaction on the internet from users who found this situation extremely frustrating.

Ranjit said he came across several broken glass bottle fragments while walking along Morjim Beach. He wrote: "At the Morjim beach in Goa, was walking in the morning and found several pieces of broken glass bottles on the beach, we picked up 8-9 pieces I don’t know what’s wrong with people. Many of them just under water and it can cut the feet easily, where is civic sense!"

The dustbin debate

The YouTuber also pointed to another issue that many visitors recognised immediately: the apparent lack of proper waste-disposal facilities. In a follow-up post, he claimed that bottles and litter were visible across the beach but that he struggled to find a suitable dustbin nearby. The observation reignited discussions about whether tourist destinations need better infrastructure alongside stricter enforcement against littering.

While public facilities can help, many online users argued that the bigger issue remains personal responsibility.

Social media users blame poor civic sense

The post quickly gained traction, with many commenters saying the incident reflected a broader problem seen across beaches, mountains, rivers and cities.

(Image Source : X/GEEKYRANJIT)Broken glass on Goa beach leaves YouTuber frustrated, internet joins civic sense debate

A number of participants contended that it was essential to teach civic awareness starting from childhood; others mentioned their own experiences of coming across trash and broken bottles during visits to scenic spots around the country. Some participants were of the view that in most cases, such activities spoiled the scenic beauty of picturesque places.

Soon enough, the discussion got out of hand and turned into a wider debate on public cleanliness and community responsibility. While the presence of broken glass may seem trivial in some situations, it can lead to serious injuries, risks for wildlife and the environment in general. The thing about glass shards is that, unlike regular garbage, they are very hard to notice due to their ability to become hidden in the sand or under the water's surface.

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