A chocolate, a classroom and a lesson in kindness: Why this professor is going viral

New Delhi:

Most students expect lectures, assignments and surprise tests when they walk into a classroom. What they do not usually expect is a chocolate waiting for them at the end of a lesson. That is precisely why a simple gesture by a professor at Bengaluru's Christ University has struck a chord with thousands online.

Professor of Economics Sandip Sengupta recently became the centre of a viral social media moment after students shared how he surprised an entire class with chocolates.

A core memory for students

As mentioned in the post that went viral on Instagram, Professor Sengupta gave students chocolates at the end of their classes, making an average day a special one for students. This was not some grand ceremony or arrangement but rather a simple gesture that struck chords within everyone who heard about it.

Given how many things students have to juggle in terms of deadlines and examinations, even a small gesture like this goes a long way and is something that students will remember after leaving the academic environment.

Why the internet loved it

The post soon became viral on social media, with people coming forward to share their stories about teachers who inspired them because of their little gestures of kindness. Some commenters mentioned that it is not just the subject matter taught by good teachers that makes them memorable, but also the manner in which they made their students feel important.

Several others commented that little things make a lot of difference, especially in educational institutions, because such actions have an incredible impact.

More than just chocolates

Although the video moment was based on chocolates, there were many individuals who believed that it was actually symbolic of something more. Education is talked about in terms of performance and achievements. However, at times, one of the most important things that a student takes away from his or her college experience has nothing to do with books.

A good word from an educator or an inspiring gesture may have more value for someone than a lesson. This is the reason why such incidents strike a chord within people because it makes them realise that education involves much more than just sharing knowledge.

Almost everyone can recall at least one teacher who left a lasting mark on their life. Sometimes it is because they inspired confidence. Sometimes it is because they believed in a student when others did not. And occasionally, it is because of a simple act of kindness that arrived at exactly the right moment.

Professor Sengupta's chocolate surprise may have lasted only a few minutes, but the reaction online suggests it achieved something much bigger.

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