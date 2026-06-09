Rs 2.5 lakh for Japan trip, Rs 90,000 for Goa? Woman's post on expensive school trips goes viral

New Delhi:

Raising a child has never been cheap, but a viral social media post has reignited a debate about just how expensive modern parenting has become. The discussion began after an X user shared the costs a friend reportedly incurred for her son's travel and lifestyle expenses.

According to the post, the parent spent Rs 2.5 lakh on a school trip to Japan for her Class 8 son, along with an additional Rs 50,000 for shopping. The child reportedly bought a limited-edition branded shoe worth Rs 19,000 during the trip. Just a few months earlier, the family had spent Rs 90,000 on a three-night holiday in Goa. The user then posed a question that quickly caught the internet's attention: "Is it any surprise people have only one kid?"

What followed was a lively discussion about parenting, lifestyle expectations and the changing economics of raising children.

Is raising children becoming too expensive?

Many social media users agreed that the cost of raising children in urban India has risen significantly over the years. From international school trips and extracurricular activities to gadgets, branded clothing and holidays, parents today often spend far more on experiences than previous generations did. For some families, the financial commitment associated with raising a child can feel overwhelming, especially when combined with rising housing, healthcare and education costs.

This reality has led some people to argue that financial considerations are increasingly influencing decisions about family size.

Others say it is about lifestyle, not affordability

Not everyone agreed with the viral post.

Many users argued that the example reflected a lifestyle choice rather than a financial necessity. Their view was simple: families able to spend several lakhs on international trips and luxury purchases are unlikely to be limiting family size because they cannot afford another child. Instead, they are choosing a particular standard of living and investing heavily in experiences for a single child.

Several commenters suggested that parents today often prioritise premium schools, international exposure and exclusive opportunities, expenses that are largely optional rather than essential.

How parenting expectations have changed

The debate also highlighted how much parenting expectations have evolved over time.

A generation ago, school excursions were often modest affairs, and many children simply missed out if family budgets did not allow for them. Today, international educational trips, specialised coaching programmes and carefully curated childhood experiences have become increasingly common in certain urban circles.

For many parents, providing these opportunities is seen as an investment in a child's future. For others, it reflects changing social expectations about what a successful and fulfilling childhood should look like.

Also read: 'Please mention the itinerary': Man turns living room into a mountain trek, internet can't stop laughing