YouTuber Armaan Malik’s pregnant wives argue over his new girlfriend, threaten to kick him out. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Armaan Malik’s pregnant wives argue over his new GF

Trending News: Armaan Malik, a well-known YouTuber with 1.5 million social media followers, made headlines after revealing that both his wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, are pregnant. Armaan's fame has been rapidly increasing, and he is once again trending. This time, it's due to a video featuring his "new girlfriend." The video shows Armaan's new girlfriend arriving at his home, causing his pregnant wives to argue. However, it turns out that the high drama was just a prank by Armaan. His wives didn't realize it was a joke and threatened to kick them out of the house.

Previously, Armaan gained attention for a viral video where he appears to slap his two pregnant wives, Payal and Kritika. However, the context of the video is unclear, and it is not known whether it was a staged stunt or a genuine altercation. Armaan continues to be a popular figure on social media, with his videos and antics garnering widespread attention.

Watch the viral video of Armaan Malik pranking his wives with a new GF here:

The YouTuber recently made the headlines for another controversy as the singer Armaan Malik expressed his disgust over news stories about the influencer, who is known for his controversial family image and having two pregnant wives. The singer called for media outlets to stop referring to the YouTuber as Armaan Malik since his real name is Sandeep.

In response, the YouTuber defended himself on his YouTube channel, saying that he did not steal the singer's name and that two people can share the same name since the name Armaan Malik is not patented. The YouTuber also criticized the singer's comments, which led to a social media spat between the two.

ALSO READ:

YouTuber Armaan Malik hits back at singer after he claimed about his name being 'misused': 'Jalna Band Karo..'

Armaan Malik's wives LEAVE YouTuber after he marries 'third wife', say 'Aap 10 shadi karo ya 20...'

YouTuber Armaan Malik’s wives recreate Kiara Advani’s wedding look for baby shower, end up fighting

Read More Trending News