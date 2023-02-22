YouTuber Armaan Malik’s wives recreate Kiara Advani’s wedding look for baby shower, end up fighting

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ARMAAN__MALIK9 Armaan Malik Pregnant Wives baby shower

Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, organized an extravagant baby shower event for his pregnant wives, Kritika Malik and Payal Malik. The couple was showered with love and the festivities lasted for three days. During this time, Kritika and Payal garnered admiration for their stunning looks, which were inspired by Kiara Advani's wedding attire.

On the final day of grand baby shower, Payal looked elegant in a mauve-toned lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery. She accessorized with Kiara Advani's wedding-inspired jewellery, including an emerald and diamond neckpiece, matching earrings, and a maang teeka.

Take a look at their post below:

Similarly, Kritika wore a silver embroidered lehenga in pink tones and complemented it with similar-looking jewellery. Armaan looked stylish in a baby pink kurta, and his son, Chirayu, twinned with him.

Meanwhile, a video has been circulating online, showing a supposed altercation between Armaan Malik's two wives during their baby shower ceremony. During a special photoshoot, Kritika's delay in getting ready led to an outburst from Payal in front of everyone. Payal then threw off her lehenga’s chunni and refused to continue with the photoshoot, causing tension between the two women. However, at the end of the video, it was revealed to be a prank meant to entertain the viewers.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Armaan had shared a video in which he introduced a third woman as his wives, named Lakshya. This video had also gone viral, showing Armaan introducing his third bride to his two pregnant wives. He later revealed that it was a prank but it caused Payal and Kritika to become angry and threaten to kick them out of the house.

Read More Trending News